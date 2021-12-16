iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.07. 491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,240. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

