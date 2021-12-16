iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,754,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,650. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,267,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 202,014 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter.

