iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 24,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

