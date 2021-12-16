iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEMB opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

