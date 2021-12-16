iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.76. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 58,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period.

