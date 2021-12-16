iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

