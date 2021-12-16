iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

