iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after purchasing an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.25. 113,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,449. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

