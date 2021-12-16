iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

