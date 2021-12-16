iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Orin Green Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Orin Green Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.90. 345,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

