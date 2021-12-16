iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $134.05 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

