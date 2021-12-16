Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

ITRN stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $586.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

