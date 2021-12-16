J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.633 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

J & J Snack Foods has raised its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. J & J Snack Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.