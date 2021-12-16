Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,180. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,653 shares of company stock worth $6,858,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

