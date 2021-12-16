Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Director Derek G. Kirkland Buys 6,500 Shares

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JXN opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $39.57.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

