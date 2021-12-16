Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

