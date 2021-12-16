Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock worth $14,310,289. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $151.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.35. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.51 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

