Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,989 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

