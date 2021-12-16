Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 411 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $2,677,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.27 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

