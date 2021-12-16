Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 449 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Lam Research by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 63.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $691.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $697.31 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $465.50 and a twelve month high of $719.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $617.49 and its 200 day moving average is $615.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

