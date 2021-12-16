Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,100,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,666,845,000 after buying an additional 788,524 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,216,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $779,281,000 after buying an additional 317,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,231,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,384,000 after buying an additional 100,605 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $495,977,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $145.01 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.94 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.