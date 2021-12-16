Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ULCC opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

