Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Sells $423,855.54 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) CTO Jason Wudi sold 13,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $423,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Wudi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jason Wudi sold 7,401 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $237,350.07.

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jamf by 106.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

