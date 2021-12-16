Jarvis Securities (LON:JIM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.83). Jarvis Securities shares last traded at GBX 282.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 30,464 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 288.98. The firm has a market cap of £123.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jarvis Securities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.91%.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

