Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UniCredit S.p.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UniCredit in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UniCredit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

UniCredit stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.75. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

