Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “GBX 430” Price Target for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO) has been assigned a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 260.13% from the company’s previous close.

BOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.08) to GBX 350 ($4.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 415 ($5.48) to GBX 395 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 430.42 ($5.69).

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.77. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,456.46).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.