Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Retail Properties, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

