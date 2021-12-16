Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Update

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JRONY traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

JRONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

