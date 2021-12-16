Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.20

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JEL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 605 ($8.00). 5,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The stock has a market cap of £185.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.62. Jersey Electricity has a twelve month low of GBX 503.25 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 588.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
About Jersey Electricity
Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.