Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.20

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JEL traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 605 ($8.00). 5,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117. The stock has a market cap of £185.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.62. Jersey Electricity has a twelve month low of GBX 503.25 ($6.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($8.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 600.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 588.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Get Jersey Electricity alerts:

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Jersey Electricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jersey Electricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.