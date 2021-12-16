JOE (JOE) Trading Up 5% This Week

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. JOE has a market cap of $352.64 million and approximately $37.21 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00005156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00054404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.17 or 0.08251696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00081076 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,754.98 or 0.99909296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00051385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002703 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 143,083,147 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

