Joel E. Cutler Sells 137,000 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Director Joel E. Cutler sold 137,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $6,266,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WRBY opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the third quarter worth approximately $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,483,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

