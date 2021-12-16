John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
JHS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,562. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.8103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.23%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.