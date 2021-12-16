John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 115.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JHS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,562. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.8103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.23%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.