John (Jack) Hamilton Acquires 16,500 Shares of Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) Stock

Hazer Group Limited (ASX:HZR) insider John (Jack) Hamilton purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,014.50 ($14,296.07).

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Hazer Group Company Profile

Hazer Group Limited commercializes Hazer Process, a novel hydrogen-and-graphite production technology. The company enables the conversion of natural gas and similar feed stocks into hydrogen and graphite. It serves the industrial hydrogen, hydrogen energy, and synthetic graphite markets. Hazer Group Limited was founded in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

