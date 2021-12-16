Johnny Trotter Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,323,000 after purchasing an additional 691,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

