Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,621 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

