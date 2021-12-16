Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Boosted by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.55 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

