JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target to €4.00

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Greece stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Get National Bank of Greece alerts:

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.