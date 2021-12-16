JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Price Target to €4.00

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.30 ($3.71) to €4.00 ($4.49) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
National Bank of Greece stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96. National Bank of Greece has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.
About National Bank of Greece
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Greece Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Greece and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.