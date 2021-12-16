JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,750 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 3,750 ($49.56) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.90) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($63.43) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.93) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,231.82 ($55.92).

ULVR opened at GBX 3,969.50 ($52.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £101.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,721 ($49.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,924 ($65.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,901.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,063.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

