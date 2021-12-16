JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.82.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.41 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

