JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) to Underweight

Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Shimao Group has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

