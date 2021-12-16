JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.27 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

