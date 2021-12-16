JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,872,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 59,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $466.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

