JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $872,698.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.54 or 0.08242300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00078386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.68 or 0.99738489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

