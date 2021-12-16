Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 122,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 133,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,237,062 shares of company stock worth $200,726,648. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

