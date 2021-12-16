Kathryn Low Anderson Sells 8,260 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Stock

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GES opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess? during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

