Katie Casso Sells 8,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CNC opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Centene by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 919,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 198,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 130,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

