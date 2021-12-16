KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.44.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

