Keith Neumeyer Acquires 250,000 Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Keith Neumeyer bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,944,093.90.

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$206.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$0.50.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on shares of First Mining Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.