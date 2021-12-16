Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Snowflake comprises approximately 0.1% of Kellogg W K Foundation Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 36.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 700.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $360.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $353.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total value of $16,359,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 697,822 shares of company stock valued at $241,107,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

