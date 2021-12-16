Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PPRUY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.04. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

